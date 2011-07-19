Dave CousinsBorn 7 January 1945
Dave Cousins Biography (Wikipedia)
Dave Cousins (born David Joseph Hindson, 7 January 1945, Hounslow, Middlesex, England) is an English singer and songwriter, who has been the leader, singer and most-active songwriter of Strawbs since 1967.
Mellow Moon
