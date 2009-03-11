Clocks were an English indie pop band, formed in Epsom & Ewell (just outside London) in 2000. After deciding in 2005 to take music seriously, they spent their university vacations gigging and recording. They have recorded with Liam Watson (The White Stripes, Supergrass, Madness) and on 14 August 2006 released their debut single, "That Much Better" on Hungry Kid Records. This was enough to convince Island Records to sign them up to a recording contract that week.

The band spent time in 2007 recording tracks with record producer, John Cornfield (Razorlight, Supergrass, Muse), and have recorded their début album for Island Records with producer Eliot James (Bloc Party), which had been scheduled for release in Summer 2008. The album was leaked through several P2P sites on 13 July, without even having a title.

After eighteen months on Island Records, in which time they had completed five UK tours and recorded an album's worth of material, they parted company with the label. The band have cited global financial factors as the primary reason for this. Clocks had been forced to pull their UK headline tour in May 2008 after only one show, due to lack of financial support from the record label. Although promotional copies of the debut album, tentatively titled 'Miniskirts & Cigarettes', were issued, it remains commercially unreleased.