Jeannette Sorrell
Jeannette Sorrell Biography (Wikipedia)
Jeannette Sorrell is an American conductor and harpsichordist and the founder and musical director of Apollo's Fire, the Cleveland Baroque Orchestra.
Jeannette Sorrell Tracks
Giulio Cesare (Da Tempeste)
George Frideric Handel
Giulio Cesare (Da Tempeste)
Giulio Cesare (Da Tempeste)
Appalachian Barn Dance
Anonymous, Apollo’s Fire & Jeannette Sorrell
Appalachian Barn Dance
Appalachian Barn Dance
Composer
The Gravel Walk - Over the isles to America
Traditional Scottish, Jeannette Sorrell, Jeannette Sorrell & Apollo’s Fire
The Gravel Walk - Over the isles to America
The Gravel Walk - Over the isles to America
Composer
Wachet auf (Christmas Vespers)
Michael Praetorius
Wachet auf (Christmas Vespers)
Wachet auf (Christmas Vespers)
Orchestra
Cold Frosty Morning / Old Christmas / Breakin' Up Christmas
Jeannette Sorrell
Cold Frosty Morning / Old Christmas / Breakin' Up Christmas
Cold Frosty Morning / Old Christmas / Breakin' Up Christmas
Christmas Eve Reel, Christmas in America, Old Christmas Eve
Trad.
Christmas Eve Reel, Christmas in America, Old Christmas Eve
Christmas Eve Reel, Christmas in America, Old Christmas Eve
Sheep under the Show - Apples in Winter - Little Christmas Reel
Traditional Irish, Susanna Perry Gilmore, Apollo’s Fire & Jeannette Sorrell
Sheep under the Show - Apples in Winter - Little Christmas Reel
Sheep under the Show - Apples in Winter - Little Christmas Reel
Composer
Performer
Concerto in G major TWV.50:1 (Grillen-Symphonie): 1st mvt; Etwas lebhaft
Georg Philipp Telemann
Concerto in G major TWV.50:1 (Grillen-Symphonie): 1st mvt; Etwas lebhaft
Concerto in G major TWV.50:1 (Grillen-Symphonie): 1st mvt; Etwas lebhaft
Concerto in B minor for 4 violins and cello, RV 580
Antonio Vivaldi
Concerto in B minor for 4 violins and cello, RV 580
Concerto in B minor for 4 violins and cello, RV 580
Vi ricorda o bosch' ombrosi from L'Orfeo
Claudio Monteverdi
Vi ricorda o bosch' ombrosi from L'Orfeo
Vi ricorda o bosch' ombrosi from L'Orfeo
Qual farfalletta (Partenope)
George Frideric Handel
Qual farfalletta (Partenope)
Qual farfalletta (Partenope)
La Folia (Madness)
Antonio Vivaldi
La Folia (Madness)
La Folia (Madness)
Orchestra
Si dolce e 'l tormento
Claudio Monteverdi
Si dolce e 'l tormento
Si dolce e 'l tormento
Singer
Trio Sonata In D Minor, RV 63 (La Follia)
Antonio Vivaldi
Trio Sonata In D Minor, RV 63 (La Follia)
Trio Sonata In D Minor, RV 63 (La Follia)
Brandenburg concerto no. 5 in D major BWV.1050 (Proms 2015)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Brandenburg concerto no. 5 in D major BWV.1050 (Proms 2015)
Brandenburg concerto no. 5 in D major BWV.1050 (Proms 2015)
Concerto no. 2 in E major BWV.1042 for violin and string orchestra
Johann Sebastian Bach
Concerto no. 2 in E major BWV.1042 for violin and string orchestra
Concerto no. 2 in E major BWV.1042 for violin and string orchestra
Overture (Suite) in G major TWV.55:G10 (Burlesque de Quixotte) [strings]
Georg Philipp Telemann
Overture (Suite) in G major TWV.55:G10 (Burlesque de Quixotte) [strings]
Overture (Suite) in G major TWV.55:G10 (Burlesque de Quixotte) [strings]
Concerto in D major RV.234 (L'Inquietudine) for violin and orchestra
Antonio Vivaldi
Concerto in D major RV.234 (L'Inquietudine) for violin and orchestra
Concerto in D major RV.234 (L'Inquietudine) for violin and orchestra
Symphony in B minor Wq. 182`5
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach
Symphony in B minor Wq. 182`5
Symphony in B minor Wq. 182`5
Wachet Auf!
Michael Praetorius
Wachet Auf!
Wachet Auf!
Zadok the priest, HWV 258
George Frideric Handel
Zadok the priest, HWV 258
Zadok the priest, HWV 258
Singer
Num Komm der Heiden Heiland (Setting of Luther)
Michael Praetorius
Num Komm der Heiden Heiland (Setting of Luther)
Num Komm der Heiden Heiland (Setting of Luther)
Johannespassion Bwv.245, Part 2 Nos 21 & 22
Johann Sebastian Bach
Johannespassion Bwv.245, Part 2 Nos 21 & 22
Johannespassion Bwv.245, Part 2 Nos 21 & 22
Sonata sopra la Bergamasca (Sonatas Book 4 No.12)
Salamone Rossi
Sonata sopra la Bergamasca (Sonatas Book 4 No.12)
Sonata sopra la Bergamasca (Sonatas Book 4 No.12)
The Rose Blooms
Trad., Susanna Gilmore, Sorrell, Jeannette, Nell Snaidas, Amanda Powell, Apollo’s Fire & Jeannette Sorrell
The Rose Blooms
The Rose Blooms
Composer
Music Arranger
Singer
Halleluyah Ashre'ish (Psalm 112)
Salamone Rossi
Halleluyah Ashre'ish (Psalm 112)
Halleluyah Ashre'ish (Psalm 112)
Adio kerida
Trad., Karina Schmitz, Jeannette Sorrell, Karim Sulayman, Nell Snaidas, Apollo’s Fire & Jeannette Sorrell
Adio kerida
Adio kerida
Composer
Singer
Brandenburg Concerto No 4 in G major, BWV 1049
Johann Sebastian Bach
Brandenburg Concerto No 4 in G major, BWV 1049
Brandenburg Concerto No 4 in G major, BWV 1049
