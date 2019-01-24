The PioneersJM reggae trio aka "Sydney, George & Jackie". Formed 1962
The Pioneers
1962
The Pioneers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Pioneers are a Jamaican reggae vocal trio, whose main period of success was in the 1960s. The trio has had different line-ups, and still occasionally performs.
