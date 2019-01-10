Enrico Baiano (Naples, 1960) is an Italian harpsichordist and fortepianist, known on the international stage as a virtuoso and strict interpreter of early music.

Baiano has earned a number of international awards including the Deutsche Schallplattenpreis, Diapason d'Or, Choc de la Musique and Platte des Monats. He has written Method for Harpsichord: A practical guide for Pianists, Organists and Harpsichordists published by Ut Orpheus and translated into five languages. He has performed at the most renowned early music festivals in Europe, Israel and Japan with repertoire ranging from 16th to 21st century. He is one of the co-founders of the Italian ensemble "Cappella della Pietà dei Turchini", with whom he has played and recorded from 1986 to 2000. He has also played with the Neapolitan contemporary music ensemble "Dissonanzen", with Piccolo concerto "Wien" and with the Helsinki Baroque Orchestra. He took part in two documentary films directed by Francesco Leprino: 'Un gioco ardito - dodici variazioni tematiche su Domenico Scarlatti' and ‘Sul nome B.a.c.h.’.