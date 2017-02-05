Agnes Buen Garnås (born 23 October 1946) is a Norwegian folk singer from the county of Telemark. She comes from a famous musical family from the town of Jondal, and is known particularly for her singing of ancient unaccompanied Norwegian ballads, as well as her updated arrangements of these songs in collaboration with the Norwegian saxophonist Jan Garbarek on the ECM album Rosensfole.

From 1975 to 1977, she studied at the Telemark University College.

Other family members who are well known as traditional musicians include her brothers, Hauk Buen and Knut Buen, and her son Per Anders Buen Garnås.