Emerson HartBorn 21 July 1969
Emerson Hart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1969-07-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cafba612-fca3-4bac-b235-35ab7dbff2bb
Emerson Hart Biography (Wikipedia)
Emerson Hart (born July 21, 1969) is a songwriter, vocalist, guitarist and producer. He is the lead singer and songwriter of the alternative rock band Tonic.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Emerson Hart Tracks
Sort by
Bad Case of Lovin' You
Emerson Hart
Bad Case of Lovin' You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bad Case of Lovin' You
Last played on
Emerson Hart Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist