Duane Hughes, better known by his stage name Spyder D, is a former professional old-school rapper and producer from New York City.
I Can't Wait (To Rock The Mike)
I Can't Wait (To Rock The Mike)
I Can't Wait (To Rock The Mike)
Smerphies Dance
Smerphies Dance
Smerphies Dance
Ghetto Santa
Ghetto Santa
Ghetto Santa
