Visionary Underground are a technology driven, audiovisual collective from London. At VU’s core, DJ Feelfree’s distinctive, driving beats are laced with UK hip hop, ragga, soul, dub and Asian flavas and accompanied by VJ Coco’s vibrant, interactive visuals. Damion Mulrain’s soaring vocals are a perfect counterpoint to the fluid delivery of rapper Duane Flames. Collectively, they ably demonstrate that they have a finger on the pulse of the nation’s psyche. Their live performances are delivered with energy and passion.

The debut album "Keep The Grime On" saw many guest collaborations but second album "Fired Up" reverts to a more traditional format of featuring mainly only band members. Currently the third album is being written. The first single to come off that album is "Get The Beers In"