Current Value
Current Value
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02stgjk.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/caf4109a-05e5-4067-b619-b705d137f68d
Current Value Biography (Wikipedia)
Tim Eliot, better known by his stage name Current Value, is a German drum & bass producer and DJ. Eliot began dabbling in electronic music in 1992, when he got a Casio keyboard for Christmas. Several years later he began receiving recognition on local Berlin radio stations. In 2004, after 1 year of education, he received his Diploma at the School of Audio Engineering (SAE).
In 2012, his remix of a track from Björk's album Biophilia, was included on Biophilia Remix Series I.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Current Value Tracks
Sort by
Impact
Current Value
Impact
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stgjk.jpglink
Impact
Lost In It
Current Value
Lost In It
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stgjk.jpglink
Lost In It
Influx
Current Value
Influx
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stgjk.jpglink
Influx
Airshift
Current Value
Airshift
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stgjk.jpglink
Airshift
DNA
Current Value
DNA
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stgjk.jpglink
DNA
Last played on
Blue Lagoon (feat. Current Value)
TI
Blue Lagoon (feat. Current Value)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stgjk.jpglink
Blue Lagoon (feat. Current Value)
Performer
Last played on
Isotropy
Current Value
Isotropy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stgjk.jpglink
Isotropy
Last played on
Footwork
Current Value
Footwork
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stgjk.jpglink
Footwork
Last played on
Signal Jam
Current Value
Signal Jam
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stgjk.jpglink
Signal Jam
Last played on
Petrified
Jam Thieves
Petrified
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04scbjy.jpglink
Petrified
Last played on
Higher
Bou & Current Value
Higher
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stgjk.jpglink
Higher
Performer
Last played on
City Syndrome
Current Value
City Syndrome
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stgjk.jpglink
Of Truth
Current Value
Of Truth
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stgjk.jpglink
Of Truth
Last played on
Timeless (Current Value Remix)
Maztek
Timeless (Current Value Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061491w.jpglink
Timeless (Current Value Remix)
Last played on
Tilt
Current Value
Tilt
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stgjk.jpglink
Tilt
Last played on
Don't Leave
Current Value
Don't Leave
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stgjk.jpglink
Cyclic
Current Value
Cyclic
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stgjk.jpglink
Cyclic
Last played on
Heli Aggression
Current Value
Heli Aggression
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stgjk.jpglink
Leave Behind
Current Value
Leave Behind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stgjk.jpglink
Leave Behind
Last played on
Electrify
Current Value
Electrify
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stgjk.jpglink
Electrify
Last played on
Approximation
Current Value
Approximation
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stgjk.jpglink
Approximation
Last played on
Major Fracture
Current Value
Major Fracture
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stgjk.jpglink
Major Fracture
Last played on
Falsify
Current Value
Falsify
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stgjk.jpglink
Falsify
Last played on
Eager Fight (AMC Remix)
Current Value
Eager Fight (AMC Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stgjk.jpglink
Eager Fight (AMC Remix)
Last played on
Starfleet
Current Value
Starfleet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stgjk.jpglink
Starfleet
Last played on
Ruffed Up
Current Value
Ruffed Up
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stgjk.jpglink
Ruffed Up
Last played on
Pneumatics
Current Value
Pneumatics
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stgjk.jpglink
Pneumatics
Last played on
Stealth Ops
Current Value
Stealth Ops
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stgjk.jpglink
Stealth Ops
Performer
Last played on
BBT (Current Value Remix)
Pythius
BBT (Current Value Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04bwl8w.jpglink
BBT (Current Value Remix)
Last played on
Vertigo (Current Value remix)
Enei
Vertigo (Current Value remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br650.jpglink
Vertigo (Current Value remix)
Last played on
Unthinkable
Current Value
Unthinkable
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stgjk.jpglink
Unthinkable
Last played on
Back to artist