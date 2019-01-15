Tim Eliot, better known by his stage name Current Value, is a German drum & bass producer and DJ. Eliot began dabbling in electronic music in 1992, when he got a Casio keyboard for Christmas. Several years later he began receiving recognition on local Berlin radio stations. In 2004, after 1 year of education, he received his Diploma at the School of Audio Engineering (SAE).

In 2012, his remix of a track from Björk's album Biophilia, was included on Biophilia Remix Series I.