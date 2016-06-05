Francisco José DeballiBorn 26 July 1791. Died 13 January 1859
Francisco José Deballi
1791-07-26
Francisco José Deballi Biography (Wikipedia)
Francisco José Debali (26 July 1791 – 13 January 1859), born Debály Ferenc József, was a Hungarian-born composer who emigrated to Uruguay in 1838. He authored the national anthem of Uruguay and, possibly, the tune to Paraguayos, República o Muerte, which became the Paraguayan anthem. (See National Anthem of Uruguay#Music.)
Francisco José Deballi Tracks
National Anthem of Uruguay (arr Peter Breiner)
Francisco José Deballi
National Anthem of Uruguay (arr Peter Breiner)
National Anthem of Uruguay (arr Peter Breiner)
