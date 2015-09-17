Abner SilverBorn 28 December 1899. Died 24 November 1966
1899-12-28
Abner Silver Biography (Wikipedia)
Abner Silberman (28 December 1899, New York City, New York, United States - 24 November 1966) as pen name Abner Silver, was an American songwriter who worked primarily during the Tin Pan Alley era of the craft.
Abner Silver Tracks
Chasing Shadows
Chasing Shadows
Chasing Shadows
