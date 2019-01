Georgia Anne Muldrow (born 1983) is an American musician from Los Angeles, California. AllMusic described her as "one of the most daring and important (albeit underappreciated) artists of her time". In 2008, she co-founded the SomeOthaShip Connect record label with fellow artist/ husband Dudley Perkins.

