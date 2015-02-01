Jocelyn MorlockCanadian composer. Born 14 December 1969
Jocelyn Morlock
1969-12-14
Jocelyn Morlock Biography (Wikipedia)
Jocelyn Morlock (born 14 December 1969 in St. Boniface, Manitoba) is a Canadian composer based in Vancouver. She is noted for her numerous commissions and her award-winning recordings. She was the composer-in-residence for Vancouver's Music on Main (2012-2014) and has been the composer-in-residence for the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra since 2014. She is a member of the Canadian Music Centre.
