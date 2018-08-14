Elephant Micah is a musical band or stage name of southern Indiana songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Joseph O'Connell. Recording mostly at home, O’Connell has produced an eclectic body of work since beginning the project in 2000. Elephant Micah’s inconsistently available music has become a cult favorite among some lo-fi/indie and folk rock audiences.

O'Connell has released recordings with BlueSanct Records, the experimental-leaning Time-Lag Records, and a number of other very small labels. In addition, he has issued several short-run CDs on his own LRRC (Luddite Rural Recording Cooperative) imprint, also home to music by collaborator Jason Henn.

In 2005, Elephant Micah shared bills with Jason Molina's Magnolia Electric Company during a string of shows in the United Kingdom.