DJ ArafatBorn 14 October 1985
DJ Arafat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1985-10-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/caee69a4-7f3d-40f4-9857-b5cdad222f7e
DJ Arafat Biography (Wikipedia)
DJ Arafat or Arafat Muana , born January 26, 1986 as Ange Didier Houon), an ex-disc jockey in "Shangaï" on Princess Street (Rue Princesse, located in Yopougon, Côte d'Ivoire), is a DJ and singer from Côte d'Ivoire who makes music of the Coupé-Décalé genre.
DJ Arafat is son of the Tina Glamour, an artist from Cote d'Ivoire and is the son of the deceased Pierre Houon. He is one of the most popular African artist in Francophone countries around the world.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
DJ Arafat Tracks
Sort by
Naughty (Spilulu Remix) (feat. DJ Arafat & DaVido)
Boddhi Satva
Naughty (Spilulu Remix) (feat. DJ Arafat & DaVido)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039q7rm.jpglink
Naughty (Spilulu Remix) (feat. DJ Arafat & DaVido)
Last played on
Je Veux Realiser
DJ Arafat
Je Veux Realiser
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Je Veux Realiser
Last played on
Pour Les Potos (feat. Ariel Sheney)
DJ Arafat
Pour Les Potos (feat. Ariel Sheney)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pour Les Potos (feat. Ariel Sheney)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Danse Un Peu (feat. DJ Arafat)
Floby
Danse Un Peu (feat. DJ Arafat)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Danse Un Peu (feat. DJ Arafat)
Last played on
Pour Les Potos
DJ Arafat
Pour Les Potos
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pour Les Potos
Last played on
Approchez Regardez (feat. DJ Arafat)
Kiff No Beat
Approchez Regardez (feat. DJ Arafat)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Approchez Regardez (feat. DJ Arafat)
Last played on
Apero (feat. DJ Arafat)
Toofan
Apero (feat. DJ Arafat)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Apero (feat. DJ Arafat)
Last played on
C'est Moi
DJ Arafat
C'est Moi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
C'est Moi
Last played on
Gbinchin Pintin
DJ Arafat
Gbinchin Pintin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gbinchin Pintin
Last played on
Naughty (feat. DJ Arafat)
DaVido
Naughty (feat. DJ Arafat)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stgpb.jpglink
Naughty (feat. DJ Arafat)
Last played on
Gladiator
DJ Arafat
Gladiator
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gladiator
Last played on
Back to artist