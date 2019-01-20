DJ Arafat or Arafat Muana , born January 26, 1986 as Ange Didier Houon), an ex-disc jockey in "Shangaï" on Princess Street (Rue Princesse, located in Yopougon, Côte d'Ivoire), is a DJ and singer from Côte d'Ivoire who makes music of the Coupé-Décalé genre.

DJ Arafat is son of the Tina Glamour, an artist from Cote d'Ivoire and is the son of the deceased Pierre Houon. He is one of the most popular African artist in Francophone countries around the world.