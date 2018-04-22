Bill Pierce (also Billy Pierce) (born September 25, 1948 in Hampton, Virginia) is an American jazz saxophonist.

He played with Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers in the early 1980s and in Tony Williams's quintet in the mid-1980s to early 1990s. He also has released numerous CDs for which he is the band leader.

He studied with Joe Viola and Andy McGhee at Berklee College of Music, and with Joe Allard. He is the school's woodwind department chair.