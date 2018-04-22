Billy PierceSaxophonist. Born 25 September 1948
Billy Pierce
1948-09-25
Billy Pierce Biography (Wikipedia)
Bill Pierce (also Billy Pierce) (born September 25, 1948 in Hampton, Virginia) is an American jazz saxophonist.
He played with Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers in the early 1980s and in Tony Williams's quintet in the mid-1980s to early 1990s. He also has released numerous CDs for which he is the band leader.
He studied with Joe Viola and Andy McGhee at Berklee College of Music, and with Joe Allard. He is the school's woodwind department chair.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Billy Pierce Tracks
Tears Of Joy
Billy Pierce
Tears Of Joy
Tears Of Joy
Chuckles
James Williams
Chuckles
Chuckles
Serenade to a Bus Seat
James Williams
Serenade to a Bus Seat
Serenade to a Bus Seat
