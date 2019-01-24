Junior M.A.F.I.A.Formed 1995. Disbanded 2005
Junior M.A.F.I.A.
1995
Junior M.A.F.I.A. Biography (Wikipedia)
Junior M.A.F.I.A. was an American hip hop group from Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, New York City, New York. The backronym M.A.F.I.A. stands for Masters At Finding Intelligent Attitudes. They were formed and mentored by New York rapper, The Notorious B.I.G.. In 1995, they released their debut album, Conspiracy. The success of the group's singles, "Player's Anthem" (US #13) and "Get Money" (US #17), helped launch the career of Lil' Kim as a solo artist. The group became defunct in 1997 following the death of The Notorious B.I.G. In 2005 and 2006, three of the original members released the album Riot Musik and two DVDs under the Junior M.A.F.I.A. name.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
