Orquesta AméricaFormed 1942
Orquesta América
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1942
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/caeb0a99-1b2b-4912-a9b2-e1db99fa67ce
Orquesta América Biography (Wikipedia)
Orquesta América is a Cuban charanga orchestra founded in Havana in 1942, and later based in Mexico City and California. The band pioneered the cha-cha-chá in 1953.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Orquesta América Tracks
Sort by
Cha Cha Cha Para Un Flautista
Orquesta América
Cha Cha Cha Para Un Flautista
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cha Cha Cha Para Un Flautista
Last played on
Orquesta América Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist