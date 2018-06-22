Ray DaviesBritish composer, arranger, conductor. Born 7 October 1927. Died 20 July 2017
Ray Davies Biography (Wikipedia)
Ray Davies was a Welsh trumpeter, session musician, and bandleader, active from the 1940s to 1970s. Much of his work featured on the Boosey & Hawkes stock music library, experiencing a surge in popularity during the 1990s lounge revival, and he also frequently conducted the BBC Radio Orchestra, as well as playing for the BBC Big Band. He is the father of record producer Rhett Davies, and served as chairman of BASCA from 2004 to 2010.
During his childhood, he played in local military bands, after which he attended the Royal College of Music. After finishing his education, he began to play trumpet for a large number of orchestras, big bands, and theatres across London, including that of Frank Cordell.
In the 1960s, he took part in a session for Reader's Digest, which, wanting a British response to Herb Alpert, led to Davies forming his band. This group was known as Ray Davies and The Button Down Brass, and it released a series of popular easy-listening albums, as well as covers of television and film theme tunes.
Ray Davies Tracks
Sort by
Our Country
Whistling Willie
Tinsel & Tiaras
Freedom of the city
Canzonetta
Dance of the Woodland Pixies
Carry On Shopping
Ray Davies Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Roger Daltrey: "I never wanted to be different"
-
How did Paul Weller start his new album?
-
Paul Weller invites us to his Black Barn Studio: "Come round, I'll make the sandwiches"
-
Ian Hunter - "Well he's good but I'm not kissing his feet"
-
Nick Lowe
-
Chris has the WORLD EXCLUSIVE first play of Roger's new single!
-
Roger Daltrey: "I thought the album was rubbish... but Pete Townshend encouraged me to finish it"
-
Jo talks to Paul Weller about his first guitar, his first gig with The Jam and his love of memorabilia.
-
Later's 25th anniversary - the best bits
-
Paul Weller - My Ever Changing Moods in Radio 2's Piano Rooms