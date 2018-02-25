Jo-El SonnierBorn 2 October 1946
Jo-El Sonnier
1946-10-02
Jo-El Sonnier Biography (Wikipedia)
Jo-El Sonnier (born October 2, 1946, in Rayne, Louisiana) is an American singer-songwriter and accordionist who performs country music and Cajun music. Originally signed to Mercury Nashville Records, Sonnier charted several minor singles on the Billboard country charts in the late 1970s. By the late 1980s, he had signed to RCA Records, breaking through with the Top Ten hits "No More One More Time" and a cover of Richard Thompson's "Tear Stained Letter". Although his chart success waned by the late 1980s, he has continued recording music. He has recorded more than 30 albums, primarily on independent labels.
Jo-El Sonnier Tracks
Tear-Stained Letter
Jo-El Sonnier
Tear-Stained Letter
Tear-Stained Letter
Cajun Life
Jo-El Sonnier
Cajun Life
Cajun Life
Louisiana Means So Much To Me
Jo-El Sonnier
Louisiana Means So Much To Me
The Scene of the Crime
Jo-El Sonnier
The Scene of the Crime
The Scene of the Crime
Acadiana
Jo-El Sonnier
Acadiana
Acadiana
