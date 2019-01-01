Tina BrideBelgian singer, real name Kim Poelmans. Born 23 December 1977
Tina Bride
1977-12-23
Tina Bride Biography (Wikipedia)
Tina Bride (birth name Kim Poelmans) is a Flemish dance singer. She was born in Sint-Truiden on 23 December 1977.
Bride trained and studied classical singing and jazz dance from the age of ten. She was discovered as a singer by the X-Session producer Marc Cortens in 2000, leading to the production of her first single, "Get To You", later that year.
