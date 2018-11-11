Trombone ShortyBorn 2 January 1986
Trombone Shorty
Trombone Shorty Biography (Wikipedia)
Troy Andrews (born January 2, 1986), also known by the stage name Trombone Shorty, is an American musician, producer, actor and philanthropist from New Orleans, Louisiana. He is best known as a trombone and trumpet player but also plays drums, organ, and tuba. He has worked with some of the biggest names in rock, pop, jazz, funk, and hip hop. Andrews is the younger brother of trumpeter and bandleader James Andrews and the grandson of singer and songwriter Jessie Hill. Other musical family members are cousins Glen David Andrews and the late Travis "Trumpet Black" Hill. Andrews began playing trombone at age four, and since 2009 has toured with his own band, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue.
Hurricane Season
Tripped Out Slim
Buckjump
Here Come The Girls
7-T's (feat. Trombone Shorty)
Sunrise
Buckjump
Midnight Special
Merry Christmas, Baby (feat. CeeLo Green & Trombone Shorty)
Here Come The Girls (feat. Cyril Neville & Trombone Shorty)
Loveaux Dirge No1
Shortyville
Dirty Water
Where It At?
Here Come The Girls
LA (feat. Trombone Shorty)
It Ain't No Use
Fanfare
LA (feat. Trombone Shorty)
It Ain't No Use
LA (feat. Trombone Shorty)
Fire and Brimstone
So High (Remix) (feat. Jammer, Jme, Frisco & Trombone Shorty)
Vieux Carre
Vazilando (Federico Scavo Remix)
