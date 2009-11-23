Vivek ShrayaCanadian singer/songwriter. Born 15 February 1981
Vivek Shraya
1981-02-15
Vivek Shraya Biography (Wikipedia)
Vivek Shraya (born February 15, 1981 in Edmonton, Alberta) is a Canadian musician, writer, and visual artist. She currently lives in Calgary, Alberta, where she is an assistant professor in the creative writing program at University of Calgary.
Vivek Shraya Tracks
A Little Room
Vivek Shraya
A Little Room
A Little Room
