Stephen Bruner
1984-10-19
Stephen Bruner Biography (Wikipedia)
Stephen Lee Bruner (born October 19, 1984), better known by his stage name Thundercat, is an American multi-genre bass guitarist, record producer, singer and songwriter from Los Angeles, California. First coming to prominence as a member of crossover thrash band Suicidal Tendencies, he has since released four solo studio albums and is noted for his work with producer Flying Lotus and his appearance on Kendrick Lamar's critically acclaimed 2015 album To Pimp a Butterfly. In 2016, Thundercat won a Grammy for Best Rap/Sung Performance for his work on the track "These Walls" from To Pimp a Butterfly.
Stephen Bruner Performances & Interviews
Stephen Bruner Tracks
Tesla
Tesla
Turkey Dog Coma
Turkey Dog Coma
