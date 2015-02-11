Liam GenockeyBorn 12 August 1948
Liam Genockey
1948-08-12
Liam Genockey Biography (Wikipedia)
Liam Genockey (born 12 August 1948) is an Irish musician, who is the drummer with British folk rock band Steeleye Span.
