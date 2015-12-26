Ronee Sue Blakley (born August 24, 1945) is an American actress, singer-songwriter, composer, producer and director, she is perhaps best known for her work as an actress. Her most well-known role was the fictional country superstar Barbara Jean in Robert Altman's 1975 film Nashville, for which she won a National Board of Review Award for Best Supporting Actress and was nominated for an Academy Award. She also had a role in A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984).