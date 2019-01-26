The Screaming Blue MessiahsFormed 1984. Disbanded 1990
The Screaming Blue Messiahs
1984
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Screaming Blue Messiahs were a rock band, formed in 1983 in London by guitarist and singer Bill Carter, bass player and backing singer Chris Thompson and drummer Kenny Harris. The group emerged in the wake of the pub rock and punk scenes that had been very predominant on the UK capital's live music circuit during the late '70s/ early '80s. The band, a classic power trio, was active between 1983 and 1990 and released three major label LPs. They toured extensively throughout Europe, North America and Australasia, garnering wide critical acclaim for their aggressive blend of rhythm and blues, punk and rockabilly.
Tracks
Twin Cadilac - Paris Theatre 1985
Wild Blue Younder - Paris Theatre 1985
Destroyer - Paris Theatre 1985
President Kennedy - Paris Theatre 1985
Holiday Head - Paris Theatre 1985
Happy Home - Paris Theatre 1985
Tracking The Dog - Paris Theatre 1985
Growing For Good - Paris Theatre 1985
Vision And Blues - Paris Theatre 1985
Good And Gone - Paris Theatre 1985
Just For Fun
Tracking The Dog (Radio 1 Session, 14 Jul 1985)
Good And Gone (Radio 1 Session, 14 Jul 1985)
Sweet Warter Pools (12 Feb 1988)
Blue Messiha (12 Feb 1988)
Bikini Red (12 Feb 1988)
Twin Cadillac Valentine
Happy Home
Tracking The Dog
Someone To Talk To (John Peel session 24th July 1984)
Let's Go Down to the Woods and Pray (John Peel session 24th July 1984)
Tracking the Dog (John Peel session 24th July 1984)
I Wanna Be A Flinstone
Tracking The Dog - BBC Session 14/06/1985
Talking Doll
55- Law
I Can Speak American
Good and Gone (John Peel session 24.7.1984)
