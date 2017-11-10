James BurtonComposer and conductor. Born 1974
James Burton
1974
James Burton Biography (Wikipedia)
James Burton (born 1974) is a British conductor and composer. He is the conductor of the Tanglewood Festival Chorus and the choral director of the Boston Symphony Orchestra.
James Burton Tracks
On Your Own
Last played on
Irish Tune from County Derry (BBC Proms Dubai)
Lyre Bird Motet (BBC Proms Dubai)
Four Songs from the British Isles (BBC Proms Dubai)
Ev’ry time we say goodbye (BBC Proms Dubai)
Arabesques (BBC Proms Dubai)
Dance, Clarion Air (BBC Proms Dubai)
To be sung of a Summer Night on the Water (BBC Proms Dubai)
The Bluebird (BBC Proms Dubai)
Different Ways to Pray (BBC Proms Dubai)
Never weather-beaten sail
My Soul, There is a Country
Distant Thunder (BBC Proms Dubai)
My Spirit Sang All Day (BBC Proms Dubai)
Tomorrow shall be my dancing day (Be in the Audience)
Last played on
O Thoma! (Be in the Audience)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
BBC Proms Dubai: BBC Proms Dubai: Prom 5 ‘Voices from the Isles’
Dubai Opera, Dubai
2017-03-24T09:24:07
24
Mar
2017
Dubai Opera, Dubai
BBC Proms Dubai: BBC Proms Dubai: Prom 2 ‘Inspiration in Song’
Dubai Opera, Dubai
2017-03-22T09:24:07
22
Mar
2017
Dubai Opera, Dubai
At the Foot of the Cross
Central Hall Westminster
2015-02-13T09:24:07
13
Feb
2015
18:50
Central Hall Westminster
