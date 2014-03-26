King PrawnFormed 1995. Disbanded 2003
King Prawn
1995
King Prawn Biography (Wikipedia)
King Prawn were a prominent band of the UK ska punk scene during the 1990s and early 2000s. The band re-formed in 2012 without original bassist Babar Luck.
King Prawn Performances & Interviews
King Prawn Tracks
A Solemn Man
A Solemn Man
Last played on
Dominant View
Dominant View
Soleman
Soleman
Done Days
Done Days
Someone To Hate/Racist Copper Live at Reading 2013
We Survive
We Survive
Last played on
Caught Inna Rut
Caught Inna Rut
Last played on
Upcoming Events
18
Apr
2019
King Prawn, Cartoon Violence, King Zepha and The Indecision (UK)
O2 Academy Islington, London, UK
19
Apr
2019
King Prawn, DOOM, Dead to Me, Smoke or Fire, Consumed, Not on Tour, Astpai, Arms Aloft, Nervus, Billy Liar, Youth Avoiders, The Bar Stool Preachers, Nosebleed, StÖj Snak, BURNING FLAG, Tim Loud, Chloe Hawes, Sam Russo (UK), Joe Mcmahon (Smoke Or Fire) and Incisions (UK)
Unknown venue, Manchester, UK
19
Apr
2019
King Prawn, Dead to Me, Arteries, Sam Russo, The Human Project, The Winter Passing, Grand Collapse, Faintest Idea, Joe McMahon, Consumed, Infested (SWE) and Woahnows
The Union, Manchester, UK
20
Jul
2019
King Prawn
London Stone, London, UK
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ezc5d4
Reading
Leeds
2013-08-24T09:46:28
24
Aug
2013
Reading + Leeds: 2013
Reading
