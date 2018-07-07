The Two Poor Boys were an American folk-blues duo, composed of Joe Evans and Arthur McLain (or McClain). Evans and McLain were performers, based in Tennessee. The Two Poor Boys recorded between 1927 and 1931. Their songs typically featured Evans' laid-back vocals, with a musical approach based on “beautifully matched guitar and mandolin accompaniment”. On some records, they are listed under the pseudonym, 'Colman and Harper'.