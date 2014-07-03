Martyn BarkerBorn 9 September 1959
Martyn Barker (born 14 September 1959, Merseyside) is an English drummer, percussionist, multi-instrumentalist, composer and producer, best known as the drummer for Shriekback. He has also been a member of King Swamp, and worked with Robert Plant, Marianne Faithfull, Billy Bragg, Beth Gibbons, Rustin Man, Alain Bashung and Juldeh Camara & Justin Adams. He currently has co-written and co-produced two records with songwriter, vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Talitha Rise, as well as producing and drumming for acts worldwide.
