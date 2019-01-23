Manhar Udhas
Manhar Udhas
Manhar Udhas is a Hindi and Gujarati language singer and Bollywood playback singer.
Hum Tere Bin Kahin Reh Nahin
Anuradha Paudwal
Gali Gali Mein
Alka Yagnik
Tera Naam Liya
Manhar Udhas
Pyar Karnewale
Lata Mangeshkar
Jaan O Meri Jaan
Manhar Udhas
Hum Tumhen Chahte Hain
Manhar Udhas
O Lootere O Lootere
Lata Mangeshkar
Ilu Ilu
Manhar Udhas
Har Kisiko Nahin Milta Pyar
Manhar Udhas
Tu Mera Hero Hai
Anuradha Paudwal
Ding Dong
Anuradha Paudwal
Aye Sahib Yeh Theek Nahin
Alka Yagnik
Mausam Ki Tarah
Alka Yagnik
Saudagar Sauda Kar
Kavita Krishnamurthy
Maine Rab Se
Anuradha Paudwal
