Polona Gantar
Offrande et alleluia final, No.18 from Le Livre Du Saint Sacrement
Olivier Messiaen
Combat de la mort et la vie, No.4 from Les Corps Glorieux
Olivier Messiaen
Les Tenebres, No.9 from Le Livre Du Saint Sacrement
Olivier Messiaen
Institution de l'Eucharistie, No.8 from Livre du Saint Sacrement
Olivier Messiaen
Jesus accepte la souffrance, No.7 from La Nativite du Seigneur
Olivier Messiaen
Gloria Op.70 (premiere)
Polona Gantar
