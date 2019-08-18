Mary Bridget Davies (born August 30, 1978) is an American singer and actress. She performs with her own band, The Mary Bridget Davies Group, and is also an interpreter of Janis Joplin's music. She received a Tony Award nomination for Best Lead Actress in a Musical for her performance as Janis in A Night with Janis Joplin. Her band The Mary Bridget Davies Group released an album with original songs in 2012 titled Wanna Feel Somethin.