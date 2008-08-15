Jerry WexlerBorn 10 January 1917. Died 15 August 2008
Jerry Wexler
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqkzy.jpg
1917-01-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cad43f86-226e-4e6a-84f9-3219b48ad242
Jerry Wexler Biography (Wikipedia)
Gerald "Jerry" Wexler (January 10, 1917 – August 15, 2008) was a music journalist-turned music producer, and was one of the main record industry players behind music from the 1950s through the 1980s. He coined the term "rhythm and blues", and was integral in signing and/or producing many of the biggest acts of the time, including Ray Charles, the Allman Brothers, Chris Connor, Aretha Franklin, Led Zeppelin, Wilson Pickett, Dire Straits, Dusty Springfield and Bob Dylan. Wexler was inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987 and in 2017 to the Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jerry Wexler Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist