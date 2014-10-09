V. BrownHip hop producer Xtreme
V. Brown
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cad43a0c-17bc-46fe-bc23-8e8aabe3d222
V. Brown Tracks
Sort by
Everybody
V. Brown
Everybody
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Everybody
Last played on
Crying Blood
V. Brown
Crying Blood
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Crying Blood
Last played on
L.o.v.e
V. Brown
L.o.v.e
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
L.o.v.e
Last played on
Shark In The Water (Todd Edwards Full Vocal Mix)
VV Brown
Shark In The Water (Todd Edwards Full Vocal Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmk3.jpglink
Shark In The Water (Todd Edwards Full Vocal Mix)
Last played on
The Apple
V. Brown
The Apple
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Apple
Last played on
Game Over
V. Brown
Game Over
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Game Over
Last played on
Shark In The Water
V. Brown
Shark In The Water
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shark In The Water
Last played on
Leave (Style Of Eye Remix)
V. Brown
Leave (Style Of Eye Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Leave (Style Of Eye Remix)
Last played on
Shark In The Water (live)
V. Brown
Shark In The Water (live)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shark In The Water (live)
Last played on
Bottles
V. Brown
Bottles
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bottles
Last played on
Leave
V. Brown
Leave
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Leave
Last played on
Back to artist