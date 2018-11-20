Moses HoganBorn 13 March 1957. Died 11 February 2003
Moses Hogan
1957-03-13
Moses Hogan Biography (Wikipedia)
Moses George Hogan (March 13, 1957 – February 11, 2003) was an American composer and arranger of choral music. He was best known for his settings of Negro Spirituals. Hogan was a pianist, conductor, and arranger of international renown. His works are celebrated and performed by high school, college, church, community, and professional choirs today. His most famous work today is The Oxford Book of Spirituals created in 2002. He died at the age of 45 of a brain tumor, and his surviving relatives include his mother, brother, and four sisters. His interment was located at Mount Olivet Cemetery and Mausoleum, New Orleans, Orleans Parish, Louisiana.
Moses Hogan Tracks
I Stood on the River of Jordan
Trad.
I Stood on the River of Jordan
I Stood on the River of Jordan
Last played on
Elijah Rock
Moses Hogan, Queen Ether Marrow & Harlem Gospel Singers
Elijah Rock
Elijah Rock
There is a balm in Gilead
Traditional
There is a balm in Gilead
There is a balm in Gilead
Steal Away
Trad.
Steal Away
Steal Away
My God is so High
Traditional
My God is so High
My God is so High
Elijah Rock
Moses Hogan
Elijah Rock
Elijah Rock
Didn't my Lord deliver Daniel (Spiritual)
Trad, Moses Hogan, Vaskivouri Upper Secondary School Chamber Choir & Jonna Vehmanen
Didn't my Lord deliver Daniel (Spiritual)
Didn't my Lord deliver Daniel (Spiritual)
Elijah rock - spiritual, arr. for chorus
Moses Hogan
Elijah rock - spiritual, arr. for chorus
Elijah rock - spiritual, arr. for chorus
I Want Jesus to Walk with Me - spiritual for chorus
Moses Hogan
I Want Jesus to Walk with Me - spiritual for chorus
The Battle of Jericho, spiritual chorus
Moses Hogan
The Battle of Jericho, spiritual chorus
The Battle of Jericho, spiritual chorus
Elijah Rock
Moses Hogan
Elijah Rock
Elijah Rock
Every Time I Feel The Spirit
Moses Hogan
Every Time I Feel The Spirit
Every Time I Feel The Spirit
