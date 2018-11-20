Moses George Hogan (March 13, 1957 – February 11, 2003) was an American composer and arranger of choral music. He was best known for his settings of Negro Spirituals. Hogan was a pianist, conductor, and arranger of international renown. His works are celebrated and performed by high school, college, church, community, and professional choirs today. His most famous work today is The Oxford Book of Spirituals created in 2002. He died at the age of 45 of a brain tumor, and his surviving relatives include his mother, brother, and four sisters. His interment was located at Mount Olivet Cemetery and Mausoleum, New Orleans, Orleans Parish, Louisiana.