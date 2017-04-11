Helen MacdonaldEnglish writer. Born 1970
Helen Macdonald
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1970
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cacde76c-7f3c-4fe9-9346-a8c333faa9e7
Helen Macdonald Biography (Wikipedia)
Helen Macdonald (born 1970) is an English writer, naturalist, and an Affiliated Research Scholar at the University of Cambridge Department of History and Philosophy of Science. She is best known as the author of H is for Hawk, which won the 2014 Samuel Johnson Prize and Costa Book Award. In 2016, it also won the Prix du Meilleur Livre Étranger in France.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Helen Macdonald Tracks
Sort by
Cul Do Chinn
Ellen Macdonald
Cul Do Chinn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cul Do Chinn
Performer
Last played on
Oran An Tombaca
Helen Macdonald
Oran An Tombaca
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oran An Tombaca
Last played on
Back to artist