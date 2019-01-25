Michael McDonald (born February 12, 1952) is an American singer, songwriter, keyboardist, and record producer. McDonald has won five Grammy Awards.

His early career included singing with Steely Dan. He joined the Doobie Brothers in 1976 and remained an integral member until 1982, after which he released the first of nine solo albums. During his career, he has collaborated with a number of other artists, including Kenny Loggins, David Cassidy, Van Halen, Patti LaBelle, Lee Ritenour, the Winans, Aretha Franklin, Toto, Grizzly Bear and Thundercat. He has also recorded for television and film soundtracks.