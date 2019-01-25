Michael McDonaldR&B & soul singer. Born 12 February 1952
Michael McDonald (born February 12, 1952) is an American singer, songwriter, keyboardist, and record producer. McDonald has won five Grammy Awards.
His early career included singing with Steely Dan. He joined the Doobie Brothers in 1976 and remained an integral member until 1982, after which he released the first of nine solo albums. During his career, he has collaborated with a number of other artists, including Kenny Loggins, David Cassidy, Van Halen, Patti LaBelle, Lee Ritenour, the Winans, Aretha Franklin, Toto, Grizzly Bear and Thundercat. He has also recorded for television and film soundtracks.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Yah Mo B There
Michael McDonald
Yah Mo B There
Yah Mo B There
Last played on
On My Own
Patti LaBelle
On My Own
On My Own
Last played on
Sweet Freedom
Michael McDonald
Sweet Freedom
Sweet Freedom
Last played on
I Keep Forgettin'
Michael McDonald
I Keep Forgettin'
I Keep Forgettin'
Last played on
I Can Let Go Now
Michael McDonald
I Can Let Go Now
I Can Let Go Now
Last played on
