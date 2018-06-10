JestofunkFormed 1992
Jestofunk
1992
Jestofunk Biography (Wikipedia)
Jestofunk are an Italian acid jazz musical group, formed in 1992 by DJ MozArt (Claudio Rispoli) and DJ Blade. They collaborated with American musician CeCe Rogers on their 1995 début album, Love in a Black Dimension, as well as later projects. The album sold 50,000 copies in Italy. The group's 2000 album, Universal Mother, featured American singer Jocelyn Brown.
Jestofunk Tracks
Special Love (Orginal Radio Edit) (feat. Jocelyn Brown)
The Ghetto
Untitled (Simbad Edit)
For your precious love - Rec-in pause
