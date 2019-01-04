Newham Generals are an English grime duo from East London, currently consisting of MCs D Double E and Footsie.

They are best known for their singles Frontline, Hard and Like It Or Not as well as their live performances. The group was founded in 2004, after D Double E had a disagreement with fellow members of his previous group N.A.S.T.Y Crew. Newham Generals built up a name for themselves through regular appearances on pirate radio stations and released a number of their singles on white label vinyl. Dizzee Rascal idolised D Double E as an MC in his youth and the group was signed to his record label Dirtee Stank in 2005 after D Double E showed Dirtee Stank a CD of the groups work, and promptly released a mix CD on the label in 2006 entitled The Best of Newham Generals Vol. 1. Founding member Monkstar left the group in 2007. The group released their debut album Generally Speaking on Dirtee Stank in April 2009 which was their last release to feature Monkstar. They followed Generally Speaking with the release of the Bag of Grease EP the following year, as well as various solo projects.