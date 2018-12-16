Jah9Born 23 November 1983
Jah9
1983-11-23
Jah9 Biography (Wikipedia)
Janine Elizabeth Cunningham (born in Montego Bay, on 23 May 1983), better known as Jah9, is a Jamaican singer.
Jah9 Tracks
Love Has Found I
Jah9
Love Has Found I
Love Has Found I
Last played on
Heaven (Ready Fi Di Feeling)
Jah9
Heaven (Ready Fi Di Feeling)
Field Trip
Jah9
Field Trip
Field Trip
Last played on
Humble Mi (1Xtra in Jamaica, 6 February 2016)
Jah9
Humble Mi (1Xtra in Jamaica, 6 February 2016)
Avocado
Jah9
Avocado
Avocado
Last played on
In The Spirit (1Xtra in Jamaica 2018)
Jah9
In The Spirit (1Xtra in Jamaica 2018)
In The Spirit (1Xtra in Jamaica 2018)
Last played on
Feel Good (Single)
Jah9
Feel Good (Single)
Feel Good (Single)
Last played on
Steamers A Bubble (1Xtra in Jamaica, 6 February 2017)
Jah9
Steamers A Bubble (1Xtra in Jamaica, 6 February 2017)
The Marijuana (1Xtra in Jamaica, 6 February 2017)
Jah9
The Marijuana (1Xtra in Jamaica, 6 February 2017)
Avocado (1Xtra in Jamaica, 6 February 2017)
Jah9
Avocado (1Xtra in Jamaica, 6 February 2017)
New Name (1Xtra in Jamaica, 6 February 2017)
Jah9
New Name (1Xtra in Jamaica, 6 February 2017)
Feel Good
Jah9
Feel Good
Feel Good
Last played on
The I Of The Storm/Selassie I Dub
Mad Professor
The I Of The Storm/Selassie I Dub
The I Of The Storm/Selassie I Dub
Last played on
Feel Good
Jah9
Feel Good
Feel Good
Last played on
Avocado (1Xtra in Jamaica, 6 Feb 2017)
Jah9
Avocado (1Xtra in Jamaica, 6 Feb 2017)
Avocado (1Xtra in Jamaica, 6 Feb 2017)
Last played on
Evolutionary (feat. Dre Island & Jah9)
Nattali Rize
Evolutionary (feat. Dre Island & Jah9)
Evolutionary (feat. Dre Island & Jah9)
Last played on
Humble Mi
Jah9
Humble Mi
Humble Mi
Last played on
Hardcore (remix) (feat. Chronixx)
Jah9
Hardcore (remix) (feat. Chronixx)
Hardcore (remix) (feat. Chronixx)
Last played on
Greatest Threat To The Status Quo
Jah9
Greatest Threat To The Status Quo
Greatest Threat To The Status Quo
Bloody City
Jah9
Bloody City
Bloody City
Unafraid
Jah9
Unafraid
Unafraid
