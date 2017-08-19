Orfeó Català
Orfeó Català Biography (Wikipedia)
The Orfeó Català is a choral society based in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, which was founded in 1891 by Lluís Millet and Amadeu Vives.
The Palau de la Música Catalana, a major Barcelona landmark, was commissioned for the choral society in 1904, and completed in 1908.
Proms 2017: Prom 46: Schoenberg – Gurrelieder
Royal Albert Hall
Royal Albert Hall
2017-08-19
