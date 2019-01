The Changin' Times were an American songwriting and performing duo (Artie Kornfeld and Steve Duboff). They achieved success with "The Pied Piper" in 1965, and songs for other artists. "The Pied Piper", and their other songs like "Free Spirit" were covered by Crispian St. Peters.

