Tim SimenonBorn 21 June 1967
Tim Simenon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1967-06-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cabf334b-5ed8-4d8e-9ddf-0460c099eb09
Tim Simenon Biography (Wikipedia)
Tim Simenon (born 21 June 1967, Brixton, London) is an English musician, composer and record producer, known for his work as Bomb the Bass. Simenon has produced, remixed and collaborated with a range of artists including Dave Gahan and Martin Gore of Depeche Mode.
He is of Malaysian descent.[citation needed]
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tim Simenon Tracks
Sort by
Tim Simenon Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist