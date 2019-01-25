The New SeekersFormed 1969
The New Seekers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03kyxdn.jpg
1969
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cabebdc4-5803-4605-8f3f-ddaf92f7b5ad
The New Seekers Biography (Wikipedia)
The New Seekers are an English-based pop group, formed in 1969 by Keith Potger after the break-up of his group, the Seekers. The idea was that the New Seekers would appeal to the same market as the original Seekers, but their music had rock as well as folk influences. They achieved worldwide success in the early 1970s with hits including "I'd Like to Teach the World to Sing", "You Won't Find Another Fool Like Me" and "Beg, Steal or Borrow".
I'd Like To Teach The World To Sing
The New Seekers
link
You Won't Find Another Fool Like Me
The New Seekers
link
Come Softly To Me
The New Seekers
link
Never Ending Song Of Love
The New Seekers
link
Beg Steal Or Borrow
The New Seekers
link
You Won't Find Another Fool Like Me
The New Seekers
link
I Get A Little Sentimental Over You
The New Seekers
link
Circles
The New Seekers
link
