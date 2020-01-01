Jefnier Osorio Moreno (born on October 4, 2000), better known as Lunay, is a Puerto Rican reggaeton and Latin trap singer. His career began with the songs "A Solas", "Luz Apaga", "Soltera", and "Soltera (Remix)". His career began also with a Christian song. On October 25, 2019, he released his debut album Épico.