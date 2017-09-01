Sean John Combs (born November 4, 1969), also known by his various stage names Puff Daddy, P. Diddy, Diddy, Puffy, and Brother Love, is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, record producer, and entrepreneur. Combs was born in New York City but raised in Mount Vernon, New York. He worked as a talent director at Uptown Records before founding his own record label, Bad Boy Entertainment, in 1993.

Combs' debut album, No Way Out (1997) has been certified seven times platinum. No Way Out was followed by successful albums such as Forever (1999), The Saga Continues... (2001) and Press Play (2006). In 2009, Combs formed the musical group Diddy – Dirty Money and released the critically well-reviewed and commercially successful album Last Train to Paris (2010).

Combs has won three Grammy Awards and two MTV Video Music Awards, and is the producer of MTV's Making the Band. In 2018, Forbes estimated his net worth at $825 million, making him the second-richest hip hop recording artist.