Forest City LoversFormed 2006
Forest City Lovers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2006
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/caba0b6c-034b-4a00-866f-e35c15596803
Forest City Lovers Biography (Wikipedia)
Forest City Lovers are a Canadian folk indie pop band formed in 2006 in Toronto, Ontario. The band is centred on the songwriting of singer and guitarist Kat Burns. She is backed by violinist Mika Posen, bassist Kyle Donnelly, keyboardist Timothy Burton and drummer Christian Ingelevics.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Forest City Lovers Tracks
Sort by
Phodilus and Tyto
Forest City Lovers
Phodilus and Tyto
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Phodilus and Tyto
Last played on
Forest City Lovers Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist